The Atelier Summer Workshop: Plein Air Painting with Kirk Larsen

This is a very rare opportunity to learn from one of Long Island’s Best & most Award-winning artists. In this workshop you’ll discover techniques, tips and approaches from a true plein air master. You’ll learn how to efficiently identify & define your subject, adjust your cropping and select your focus before applying paint; how to set colors, forms, design and a path forward; how to become your own best support system at the easel; how to buffer the challenges of changing light and weather; how to achieve better paintings in less time. His lively upbeat approach is inspiring, insightful, comfortable, fun and welcoming for the novice to very experienced professional. Elevate your art to the next level in this one-day workshop.

Kirk has been featured in Plein Air magazine & Fine Art Connoisseur, participated in over 50 juried & Invitational plein air competitions from Florida to Maine from Curacao to Nova Scotia (including ten times at Plein Air Easton and two Invitationals at The Grand Canyon). Recognized with over 208 awards including quick-draws, nocturnes, seascapes, rural and cityscapes, still life, portraits, abstracts and animals in oils, acrylics and watercolors; He is the sole recipient of the “Great painters of Cape Ann” award.

Register early before this one fills up, and then tell your friends.

*Workshop will be outdoors on location. *Materials not included

Date: Thursday, July 23rd

Time: 12:30-4:30pm

Price: $95

You may register online at https://theatelieratflowerfield.org/adult-workshopsages-16%2B-1 or call 631-250-9009 for more information.

