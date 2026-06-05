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The Atelier Summer Workshop Painting on Silk with Textile Artist Genevieve Jezick

The Atelier Summer Workshop Painting on Silk with Textile Artist Genevieve Jezick

Enjoy a day of fun and creativity in this introduction to silk painting, an ancient technique that first originated in India and Eastern Asia. First, you will be guided through a variety of techniques, tools and paints used on silk, as you create your own sample test pieces. Then move on to creating a unique masterpiece scarf or wall hanging of your own. You will learn this wet on wet technique and the unlimited possibilities that occur when allowing the silk friendly fabric paint to co-create with you.
*Materials are included
Date: Tuesday, July 28th
Time: 11:00am-4:00pm
Price: $115
You may register online at https://theatelieratflowerfield.org/adult-workshopsages-16%2B-1 or by calling 631-250-9009.

The New Atelier
$115
11:00 AM - 04:00 PM on Tue, 28 Jul 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

The New Atelier
631-250-9009
adminasst@atelierflowerfield.org
https://theatelieratflowerfield.org
The New Atelier
2 Flowerfield, Suite 6 & 9
St. James, New York 11780
631-250-9009
adminasst@atelierflowerfield.org
https://theatelieratflowerfield.org/exhibitions