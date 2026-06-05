The Atelier Summer Workshop: Nocturne Plein Air Painting Instructed by Kirk Larsen

Ever wondered how the Best plein air nocturne painters do what they do? Come join this 1st time ever workshop and learn from five time Best Nocturne award winning painter, Kirk Larsen. This unique class will help demystify the process, guide you through the steps and introduce you to the tools and materials needed as you paint plein air, at night and gain a better understanding of how to approach night painting. Learn the difference between painting artificially lit subjects vs moonlit and ambient light. The workshop occurs a day after the full moon and if weather cooperates, you’ll have an opportunity to include the moon in your painting.

Identify & define your subject, adjust your cropping and focus before applying paint; set colors, forms, design while becoming your own best support system at the easel; His lively upbeat approach is inspiring, insightful, comfortable, fun and welcoming for the novice to very experienced professional. Elevate your art to the next level in this one night workshop.

Register early before this one fills up, then tell your friends. You may want to sign up and attend Kirk’s plein air workshop on July 23rd as great warm up for this workshop.

Date: Thursday, July 30th

Time: 6:30-10:30pm

Price: $95

You may register online at https://theatelieratflowerfield.org/adult-workshopsages-16%2B-1

or call 631-250-9009 for more information.

