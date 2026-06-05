The Atelier Summer Workshop: Incorporating Patterns in Artwork with a Model Instructed by Beth Drucker
The Atelier Summer Workshop: Incorporating Patterns in Artwork with a Model Instructed by Beth Drucker
In this workshop, fashion designer and illustrator Beth Drucker will teach you how to incorporate pattern into your pieces as a way to enhance your artwork. The use of pattern can help make your work more expressive and interesting. We will be using a live model and textiles with various textures and patterns as the focal point. Any media choice is fine, black and white, or color. If using color, please use water-based media, such as, pastels, colored pencils, watercolor or gouache.
*Materials not included
Date: Thursday, July 9th
Time: 1:30pm-5:30pm
Price: $100
You may register online at https://theatelieratflowerfield.org/adult-workshopsages-16%2B-1
or call 631-250-9009 for more information.
The New Atelier
$100
01:30 PM - 05:03 PM on Thu, 9 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
The New Atelier
631-250-9009
adminasst@atelierflowerfield.org
The New Atelier
2 Flowerfield, Suite 6 & 9St. James, New York 11780
631-250-9009
adminasst@atelierflowerfield.org