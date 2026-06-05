The Atelier Summer Workshop: Incorporating Patterns in Artwork with a Model Instructed by Beth Drucker

In this workshop, fashion designer and illustrator Beth Drucker will teach you how to incorporate pattern into your pieces as a way to enhance your artwork. The use of pattern can help make your work more expressive and interesting. We will be using a live model and textiles with various textures and patterns as the focal point. Any media choice is fine, black and white, or color. If using color, please use water-based media, such as, pastels, colored pencils, watercolor or gouache.

*Materials not included

Date: Thursday, July 9th

Time: 1:30pm-5:30pm

Price: $100

You may register online at https://theatelieratflowerfield.org/adult-workshopsages-16%2B-1

or call 631-250-9009 for more information.

