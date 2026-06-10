The Atelier Summer Workshop Felted Landscape Art Instructed by Oksana Danziger

Learn how to create textured landscapes using wool, fabric scraps and yarn through the wet felting technique. The process is highly meditative, involving rolling, layering and gently manipulating the wool into a single unified surface. As the fibers bond together, the materials begin to behave almost like paint, allowing participants to achieve a rich, painterly effect while remaining deeply connected to the tactile and rhythmic nature of the process.

*Materials are included

Date: Wednesday, July 22nd

Time: 11:00am-2:00pm

Price: $100

You may register online at https://theatelieratflowerfield.org/adult-workshopsages-16%2B-1

or call 631-250-9009 for more information.

