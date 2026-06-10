The Atelier Summer Workshop Felted Landscape Art Instructed by Oksana Danziger
The Atelier Summer Workshop Felted Landscape Art Instructed by Oksana Danziger
Learn how to create textured landscapes using wool, fabric scraps and yarn through the wet felting technique. The process is highly meditative, involving rolling, layering and gently manipulating the wool into a single unified surface. As the fibers bond together, the materials begin to behave almost like paint, allowing participants to achieve a rich, painterly effect while remaining deeply connected to the tactile and rhythmic nature of the process.
*Materials are included
Date: Wednesday, July 22nd
Time: 11:00am-2:00pm
Price: $100
You may register online at https://theatelieratflowerfield.org/adult-workshopsages-16%2B-1
or call 631-250-9009 for more information.
The New Atelier
$100
11:00 AM - 02:00 PM on Wed, 22 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
The New Atelier
631-250-9009
adminasst@atelierflowerfield.org
The New Atelier
2 Flowerfield, Suite 6 & 9St. James, New York 11780
631-250-9009
adminasst@atelierflowerfield.org