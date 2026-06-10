The Atelier Summer Workshop Fantasy Paleo Art: Paint an Armored T-Rex Instructed by James Beihl
The Atelier Summer Workshop Fantasy Paleo Art: Paint an Armored T-Rex Instructed by James Beihl
This workshop aims to shed light on best practices for painting a T-Rex, preferably in gouache, and to instill a love and appreciation of the field of Paleo Art while having fun learning new skills. The Instructor will give a brief overview of Paleo Art from the mid-19th century to the present.
*Materials not included. Gouache preferred, but other paint can be used.
Date: Sunday, July 19th
Time: 11:00am-3:00pm
Price: $70
You may register online at https://theatelieratflowerfield.org/adult-workshopsages-16%2B-1
or call 631-250-9009 for more information.
The New Atelier
$70
11:00 AM - 03:00 PM on Sun, 19 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
The New Atelier
631-250-9009
adminasst@atelierflowerfield.org
The New Atelier
2 Flowerfield, Suite 6 & 9St. James, New York 11780
631-250-9009
adminasst@atelierflowerfield.org