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The Atelier Special Event: Drawing Shakespeare in the Courtyard

The Atelier Special Event: Drawing Shakespeare in the Courtyard

Draw or paint costumed figures with two models dressed as the characters Hamlet and Ophelia from Shakespeare’s play, Hamlet. The workshop will take place in the Atelier Courtyard...
• Materials not included
• Bring a blanket or chair
• Snacks will be provided
• Non-Instructed

Date & Time: Saturday, July 11th, 4:00pm – 7:00pm

Price: $30

You may register online at https://theatelieratflowerfield.org/special-events or call 631-250-9009 for more information.

The New Atelier
$30
04:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Sat, 11 Jul 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

The New Atelier
631-250-9009
adminasst@atelierflowerfield.org
https://theatelieratflowerfield.org
The New Atelier
2 Flowerfield, Suite 6 & 9
St. James, New York 11780
631-250-9009
adminasst@atelierflowerfield.org
https://theatelieratflowerfield.org/exhibitions