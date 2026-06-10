The Atelier Special Event: Drawing Shakespeare in the Courtyard

Draw or paint costumed figures with two models dressed as the characters Hamlet and Ophelia from Shakespeare’s play, Hamlet. The workshop will take place in the Atelier Courtyard...

• Materials not included

• Bring a blanket or chair

• Snacks will be provided

• Non-Instructed

Date & Time: Saturday, July 11th, 4:00pm – 7:00pm

Price: $30

You may register online at https://theatelieratflowerfield.org/special-events or call 631-250-9009 for more information.