The Atelier Special Event: Drawing Shakespeare in the Courtyard
The Atelier Special Event: Drawing Shakespeare in the Courtyard
Draw or paint costumed figures with two models dressed as the characters Hamlet and Ophelia from Shakespeare’s play, Hamlet. The workshop will take place in the Atelier Courtyard...
• Materials not included
• Bring a blanket or chair
• Snacks will be provided
• Non-Instructed
Date & Time: Saturday, July 11th, 4:00pm – 7:00pm
Price: $30
You may register online at https://theatelieratflowerfield.org/special-events or call 631-250-9009 for more information.
The New Atelier
$30
04:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Sat, 11 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
The New Atelier
631-250-9009
adminasst@atelierflowerfield.org
The New Atelier
2 Flowerfield, Suite 6 & 9St. James, New York 11780
631-250-9009
adminasst@atelierflowerfield.org