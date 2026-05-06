The Atelier presents a lecture on Claude Monet, the “Founder” of Impressionism, with Liz Fusco, Thursday, June 11th, 7PM

Oscar-Claude Monet was a French painter and founder of Impressionism who is seen as a key precursor to Modernism. During his long career, he was the most consistent and prolific practitioner of Impressionism's philosophy of expressing one's perceptions of nature, especially as applied to plein air (outdoor) landscape painting.

Monet's ambition to document the French countryside led to a method of painting the same scene many times to capture the changing of light and the passing of the seasons. The term "Impressionism" is derived from the title of his painting Impressionism, Sunrise (Impression, soleil levant), which was exhibited in 1874 at the First Impressionism Exhibit initiated by Monet.

Among the best-known examples are his series of haystacks (1890–1891), paintings of Rouen Cathedral (1892–1894), and the paintings of water lilies in his garden in Giverny, which occupied him for the last 20 years of his life. Frequently exhibited and successful during his lifetime, Monet's fame and popularity soared in the second half of the 20th century when he became one of the world's most famous painters and a source of inspiration for a burgeoning group of artists.

Presenting this lecture is Liz Fusco, an award-winning Long Island artist and New York State Certified Art Educator who has been painting and drawing for most of her life. Liz began painting in oils and her subjects were typically landscape and nature scenes. She loves plein-air painting in oil and watercolor. Being an avid gardener and lover of plants and flowers, Liz had always wanted to learn botanical illustration. After completing a three-year-long process at the New York Botanical Gardens in the Bronx, New York, Liz added Certified Botanical Illustration to her other education credentials.

This lecture will take place, in the comfort of your home, via Zoom, on Thursday, June 11th at 7 PM and is FREE. Upon registration you will receive the Zoom link as well as a reminder the morning of.

You may register online https://theatelieratflowerfield.org/lectures or call 631-250-9009 for more information

