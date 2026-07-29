The Atelier invites you to join us for a Plein Air Workshop on Saturday, September 19th, 9AM-1PM

Painting en plein air is a French expression meaning “in the open air.” It’s not so much a style as it is the effects of the weather, changing light and time constraints on the artist. Plein air painting gained popularity during the 19th century, particularly among the Impressionist painters, who sought to capture the effects of light and color in the natural world. Artists such as Claude Monet, Pierre-Auguste Renoir, and Camille Pissarro were known for their plein air works, which often featured vibrant colors and loose brushstrokes to convey the atmosphere and mood of the scenes they painted.

Fred Mendelsohn, your instructor, will guide students through the steps of creating a successful painting “en plein air” using pastel, oil, acrylic or watercolor paints. He will share his creative process, sources of inspiration, and tools and techniques. The beginning stages, consisting of preliminary sketches and blocking in, will be discussed and practiced, as will elements further into the painting process: color harmony, value and atmospheric perspective.

Frederic Mendelsohn, is a modern-day Renaissance man — neurologist, philanthropist, author, musician and artist. He is the holder of both a BA and MA degree as well as a MD, and is predominantly a landscape artist utilizing both oil and egg tempera paints. With over four decades of experience, Frederic has studied extensively with the Art Students League in NYC, The Art League of Long Island, New School University, and Marymount College, and is a proud member of the Long Island Museum Artist Guild as well as the Setauket Artist Group and the North Shore Art Guild.

The fee for this 4-hour workshop is $110. A variety of ability levels are welcomed and the materials list will be available on our website when registering. Students will meet in the parking lot of the Frank Melvile Park, in Setauket, for this workshop. If time permits, you will return to The Atelier to review and critique the day's work in studio light.

You may register online at https://theatelieratflowerfield.org/adult-workshopsages-16%2B-1 or call 631-250-9009 for more information.

