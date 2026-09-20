The Astronomy of Northern Dene (A Free, Virtual Lecture)

Registration is required for this free, virtual lecture: https://HamptonsObservatory.org

On October 21, 2026, at 7:00 PM, ET, Hamptons Observatory and co-host Suffolk County Community College will present a free, virtual lecture, “The Astronomy of the Northern Dene.”

Indigenous astronomies provide centuries-old models of knowing, being, and relating to the world. In this talk Chris Cannon will share his 17 year immersive experience learning from Northern Dene elders across Alaska and Canada about their traditional astronomical knowledge. At the center of these knowledge systems is a Traveller figure who journeyed around the world in ancient time before incarnating among the stars as a massive constellation. The Traveller constellation is a gamekeeper, a teacher, a guardian, and the spiritual embodiment of all things. The Traveller, together with a host of other celestial and atmospheric phenomena like thunder and the northern lights, bridges the divide between earth and sky, instilling balance and instructing people on how to live with each other and their environments.

Chris Cannon, Ph.D., is an Assistant Professor at the University of Alaska Fairbanks where he is Chair of the Center for Cross-Cultural Studies. He has worked with Northern Dene Elders and communities across Alaska and Canada since 2008. His work has been featured in the New York Times; in a recent PBS/NOVA documentary--”Knowledge Keepers”--on Dene star navigation (on-demand on PBS); and in his recent book, In the Footsteps of the Traveller: The Astronomy of Northern Dene. Chris also serves on the editorial board for the Alaska Native Language Center and on the Board of Trustees for the University Press of Colorado.

Hamptons Observatory extends its thanks to Suffolk County Community College for its kind collaboration and Dr. Cannon for sharing his expertise.

About the photo: According to the Dene, a constellation that includes the Big Dipper represents the legend of a Traveller who lives in the stars. The Milky Way, seen here, is the Traveller's trail.