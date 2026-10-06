The Astronomy of Northern Dene (A Free, Virtual Lecture)

About the photo: According to the Dene, a constellation that includes the Big Dipper represents the legend of a Traveller who lives in the stars. The Milky Way, seen here, is the Traveller's trail.

On October 21, 2026, at 7:00 PM, ET, Hamptons Observatory and co-host Suffolk County Community College will present a free, virtual lecture, “The Astronomy of the Northern Dene.” Dr. Chris Cannon, Chair of the Center for Cross-Cultural Studies at the University of Alaska Fairbanks, will share his 17 year immersive experience learning from Northern Dene elders across Alaska and Canada about their traditional astronomical knowledge. His work has been featured in the New York Times; in a recent PBS/NOVA documentary--”Knowledge Keepers”--on Dene star navigation (watch on-demand on PBS); and in his recent book, In the Footsteps of the Traveller: The Astronomy of Northern Dene. Details and registration information may be found on https://HamptonsObservatory.org