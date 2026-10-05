Thanksgiving Meal Giveaway
Thanksgiving Meal Giveaway
Our 5th Annual Thanksgiving Meal Giveaway is almost here!
Join us on Saturday, November 21, from 9 AM–12 PM at the SCPD 7th Precinct in Shirley!
We’ll be providing families with everything they need to prepare a delicious Thanksgiving dinner at home! ❤️
🚗 Drive-through only — no walk-ups
🦃 First come, first served
✅ No registration necessary!
Suffolk County Police Department 7th Precinct
FREE
09:00 AM - 01:00 PM on Sat, 21 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Suffolk County Police Department 7th Precinct
6318528775
stacie.pollio@suffolkcountyny.gov
Suffolk County Police Department 7th Precinct
1491 SB WILLIAM FLOYD PKWY, SHIRLEY NY 11967SHIRLEY, New York 11967
6318528775
stacie.pollio@suffolkcountyny.gov