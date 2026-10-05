Our 5th Annual Thanksgiving Meal Giveaway is almost here!

Join us on Saturday, November 21, from 9 AM–12 PM at the SCPD 7th Precinct in Shirley!

We’ll be providing families with everything they need to prepare a delicious Thanksgiving dinner at home! ❤️

🚗 Drive-through only — no walk-ups

🦃 First come, first served

✅ No registration necessary!