© 2026 WSHU
News you trust. Music you love.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Ten Minutes to Save the Planet

Ten Minutes to Save the Planet

The Seymour Library welcomes again the Kellogg Environmental Center. The Kellogg Center will be here for a conversation about our environment.

The discussion will be centered on the current status of the planet-- celebrating the strides made, exploring the challenges we still face and learning how small actions can make a meaningful difference for the Earth.

This discussion has interactive components making it suitable for older children and adults. Call the Library at 203-888-3903 for more information on this program. Registration is not necessary for this program.

Seymour Public Library
06:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Wed, 29 Jul 2026

Event Supported By

Seymour Public Library
(203) 888-3903
webmaster@seymourpubliclibrary.org
http://www.seymourpubliclibrary.org

Artist Group Info

Kellogg Environmental Center
crowell@biblio.org
portal.ct.gov/DEEP/Education/Kellogg/Kellogg-Environmental-Center
Seymour Public Library
46 Church St
Seymour , Connecticut 06483
(203) 888-3903
crowell@biblio.org
http://www.seymourpubliclibrary.org