Ten Minutes to Save the Planet
Ten Minutes to Save the Planet
The Seymour Library welcomes again the Kellogg Environmental Center. The Kellogg Center will be here for a conversation about our environment.
The discussion will be centered on the current status of the planet-- celebrating the strides made, exploring the challenges we still face and learning how small actions can make a meaningful difference for the Earth.
This discussion has interactive components making it suitable for older children and adults. Call the Library at 203-888-3903 for more information on this program. Registration is not necessary for this program.
Seymour Public Library
06:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Wed, 29 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Seymour Public Library
(203) 888-3903
webmaster@seymourpubliclibrary.org
Artist Group Info
Kellogg Environmental Center
crowell@biblio.org
Seymour Public Library
46 Church StSeymour , Connecticut 06483
(203) 888-3903
crowell@biblio.org