Ten Minutes to Save the Planet

The Seymour Library welcomes again the Kellogg Environmental Center. The Kellogg Center will be here for a conversation about our environment.

The discussion will be centered on the current status of the planet-- celebrating the strides made, exploring the challenges we still face and learning how small actions can make a meaningful difference for the Earth.

This discussion has interactive components making it suitable for older children and adults. Call the Library at 203-888-3903 for more information on this program. Registration is not necessary for this program.

