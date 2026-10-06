Symphonic Pops LIVE at Great South Bay Brewery

Get ready for an amazing live experience with the Symphonic Pops of Long Island! Join us at Great South Bay Brewery in Bay Shore for an afternoon filled with incredible music . Whether you're a music lover or just looking for a fun family activity, this event is perfect.

Performance highlights:

FULL 50 PERSON ORCHESTRA

2 HOUR PERFORMANCE

OKTOBERFEST & CURRENT CLASSICS

30 MINUTES OF LIVE MUSIC TRIVIA

A FAMILY FRIENDLY EXPERIENCE!