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Symphonic Pops LIVE at Great South Bay Brewery

Symphonic Pops LIVE at Great South Bay Brewery

Get ready for an amazing live experience with the Symphonic Pops of Long Island! Join us at Great South Bay Brewery in Bay Shore for an afternoon filled with incredible music . Whether you're a music lover or just looking for a fun family activity, this event is perfect.

Performance highlights:
FULL 50 PERSON ORCHESTRA
2 HOUR PERFORMANCE
OKTOBERFEST & CURRENT CLASSICS
30 MINUTES OF LIVE MUSIC TRIVIA
A FAMILY FRIENDLY EXPERIENCE!

Great South Bay Brewery - Bayshore
$10
03:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Sun, 18 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Great South Bay Brewery

Artist Group Info

Symphonic Pops of Long Island
info@symphonicpopsli.org
Symphonicpopsli.org
Great South Bay Brewery - Bayshore
25 Drexel Dr
Bay Shore, New York 11706
631-431-7080
merrymarketandco@gmail.com
https://www.merrymarketandco.com/upcoming-events/sweets-treats-expo