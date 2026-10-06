Symphonic Pops LIVE at Great South Bay Brewery
Symphonic Pops LIVE at Great South Bay Brewery
Get ready for an amazing live experience with the Symphonic Pops of Long Island! Join us at Great South Bay Brewery in Bay Shore for an afternoon filled with incredible music . Whether you're a music lover or just looking for a fun family activity, this event is perfect.
Performance highlights:
FULL 50 PERSON ORCHESTRA
2 HOUR PERFORMANCE
OKTOBERFEST & CURRENT CLASSICS
30 MINUTES OF LIVE MUSIC TRIVIA
A FAMILY FRIENDLY EXPERIENCE!
Great South Bay Brewery - Bayshore
$10
03:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Sun, 18 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Great South Bay Brewery
Artist Group Info
Symphonic Pops of Long Island
info@symphonicpopsli.org
Great South Bay Brewery - Bayshore
25 Drexel DrBay Shore, New York 11706
631-431-7080
merrymarketandco@gmail.com