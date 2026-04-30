Swing Dance with Too Blue and Friends

Friday, May 15, Dance lesson at 7:30 PM, Show 8 PM – 10 PM (Doors at 7 PM)

Tickets: $20

Learn to swing dance with an introductory lesson at 7:30 – no partner required! Then dance the night away to the sounds of Too Blue and friends.

Traveling freely between the genres of bluegrass, swing, Celtic and jazz, a Too Blue performance is a dynamic dose of serious fun. Smooth harmonies and adventurous musicianship bring stellar arrangements to life and leave the listener anything but “blue”. Their newest release, “Trouble With the Grey”, produced and engineered by Bob Harris of Ampersand Records, has received national radio airplay and enthusiastic reviews from Bluegrass Today and Bluegrass Unlimited.

Seamlessly blending their vocals are guitarist Betsy Rome and banjoist Joan Harrison. Banjoist Joan Harrison brings a swingy bluegrass-influenced feel to the set. Mandolin powerhouse Michael Sassano astounds and entertains, while jazz bassist Jamie Doris brings a unique, creative perspective to the band. Together, Too Blue makes exciting bluegrass that swings and entertains.