SummerFest

Get ready for a day packed with fun, flavor, and family-friendly activities! Admission is just $10 per person and includes live music, access to a variety of vendors, entry into the watermelon eating contest, a foam bubble party, playgrounds, jumbo garden games, farm animal meet-and-greets, pony rides and unique photo opportunities. Children 2 and under enter for free!

Beyond the festival area, explore delicious eats from food trucks, browse artisan vendors, enjoy face painting and fairy hair tinsel, and interactive activities for kids and teens. Don’t miss out on fresh cut sunflowers, farm-fresh sweet corn, melon, and seasonal produce.

For a deeper dive into farm life, hop on a scenic hayride tour with farm owner Anthony Bruno to learn how your favorite vegetables are grown ($5 additional fee).