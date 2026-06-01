Kick off strawberry season with a day full of fun, fresh flavors, and unforgettable memories at the Strawberry Festival at Lenny Bruno Farms! 🍓

Admission is just $10 per person and includes live music, a foam bubble party, vendor access, playgrounds, jumbo garden games, farm animal meet-and-greets, unique photo opportunities, and more. Children 2 and under enter free!

Beyond the festival grounds, enjoy delicious eats from local food trucks, shop artisan vendors, and explore tons of exciting activities for kids, teens, and families, including pony rides, face painting, henna, fairy hair tinsel, and more attractions throughout the farm.

For the ultimate strawberry experience, head to the U-pick fields! An additional $10 fee includes a hayride to the fields, a pint of hand-picked strawberries, and exclusive photo opportunities among the berry rows. (Additional pints available for purchase.)

Don’t forget to stop by the farm store for fresh fruits and vegetables, homemade pies, strawberry ice cream, baked goods, and other farm-fresh treats.

Come celebrate the sweetest weekends of the summer at Lenny Bruno Farms! 🌱☀️🍓