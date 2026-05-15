Square Dance with Bugs on a Log

Thursday, June 4, Doors at 7:30 PM, Dance 8-10 PM

Tickets: $20

Join CT’s own stringband with caller Liz Slade for a family-friendly, no experience necessary square dance! All dances will be taught by members of the band. Each dance begins with an inclusive lesson on all the steps- suitable for all ages and ability levels. Snacks and refreshments are available for purchase.

About Bugs on a Log:

Brimming with festivity, Bugs on a Log is an emergent stringband that cultivates warmth and joy wherever they go. With a wealth of expertise spanning from classical to old-time to bluegrass under their collective belt, Bugs on a Log is a group sculpted from dynamic abundance. The New England-based band marries their spread of music with care, the result an uncommon blend of precision, vitality, and innovation. Audiences describe live performances as moving and mirthful, often stirred to dancing, singing, clapping, and the like.

Composed of Lana Auerbach (fiddle, banjo), Austin Scelzo (fiddle, mandolin, guitar), Jeff Smith (guitar, banjo, mandolin), Malcolm Callagy (cello, fiddle), Jack Corcoran (bass), and Oriana Mack (fiddle), each member is a multi-hyphenate talent and vocalist in their own rite. Their chemistry palpable and compelling, Bugs on a Log is a new outfit full of promise, ever sure to deliver a sweeping alchemy of strings and spirit.