Spooky Suzuki Concert and Fair
Spooky Suzuki Concert and Fair
Join the Suzuki Music Schools' for a Spooky Concert and Fair at Gilbertie's Herb Gardens in Westport! Students will perform spook-tacular music in costume for all to hear. After the concert ends, enjoy treats and drinks while you play carnival games for prizes! The event is free and open to the public. Game tickets can be purchased online or in-person. The concert is free and open to the public.
Gilbertie’s Herb Gardens
$10 for 10 Tickets
02:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Sun, 25 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Suzuki Music School of Westport
+1 (203) 227-9474
office@suzukischools.org
Gilbertie’s Herb Gardens
7 Sylvan LaneWestport, Connecticut 06880
director@westportfarmersmarket.com