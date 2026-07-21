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Southold Town's Annual Unity Picnic

Southold Town's Annual Unity Picnic

Join us in celebrating inclusion and diversity in Southold Town with a fun-filled afternoon featuring:

Complimentary hot dogs, hamburgers, and beverages
Live music
Games, prizes, and entertainment for all ages

Free and open to everyone! Families and children are especially welcome.

Peconic Community Center
12:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Sat, 8 Aug 2026

Event Supported By

Southold Town Anti-Bias Task Force
6317654142
abtf@southoldtownny.gov
https://www.southoldtownny.gov/211/Anti-Bias-Task-Force---Steering-Committe
Peconic Community Center
1170 Peconic Lane
Peconic, New York 11971
6317654142
abtf@southoldtownny.gov
https://www.southoldtownny.gov/211/Anti-Bias-Task-Force---Steering-Committe