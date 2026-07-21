Southold Town's Annual Unity Picnic
Southold Town's Annual Unity Picnic
Join us in celebrating inclusion and diversity in Southold Town with a fun-filled afternoon featuring:
Complimentary hot dogs, hamburgers, and beverages
Live music
Games, prizes, and entertainment for all ages
Free and open to everyone! Families and children are especially welcome.
Peconic Community Center
12:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Sat, 8 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
Southold Town Anti-Bias Task Force
6317654142
abtf@southoldtownny.gov
Peconic Community Center
1170 Peconic LanePeconic, New York 11971
6317654142
abtf@southoldtownny.gov