Sound Symphony Summer Concert Series

SOUND SYMPHONY SUMMER 2026:

A CELEBRATION OF AMERICA’S 250TH BIRTHDAY

The Sound Symphony Orchestra, conducted by maestro Christian Olson with vocal soloists Lucia Papikian and Margaret Tigue, will be performing its summer 2026 concert series the following dates:

July 17, 2026, 7:00 pm — Caroline Episcopal Church of Setauket, Village Green, Setauket-East Setauket, NY 11733 (inclement weather date July 18, 2026)

July 23, 2026, 7:00 pm -- Cutchogue Village Green, Main Rd., Cutchogue, NY 11935

(inclement weather date July 24, 2026)

August 6, 2026, 7:00 pm – Comsewogue Public Library, 170 Terryville Road, Port Jefferson Station, NY 11776

Repertoire includes:

Sousa: Semper Fidelis

Sousa: Washington Post March

Joplin: The Entertainer

Coleridge-Taylor: Danse Negre

Gould: Yankee Doodle

Sousa: Manhattan Beach March

Armed Forces Salute

Bernstein: “Somewhere”

Gershwin: “Someone to Watch Over Me”

Gould: American Salute

Sousa: Stars and Stripes

Free admission. Bring a lawn chair.

The Sound Symphony is a unique and exciting orchestra that presents concerts throughout the entire year, performed by members of the community, for the community. Since our founding in 1984, we've offered a series of outstanding programs of both classical and contemporary composers. We seek to encourage talented young musicians with our solo competition every May. Come join us for a wonderful evening! Please visit www.soundsymphony.org for more information.

