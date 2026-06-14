Sound Symphony Summer Concert Series
Sound Symphony Summer Concert Series
SOUND SYMPHONY SUMMER 2026:
A CELEBRATION OF AMERICA’S 250TH BIRTHDAY
The Sound Symphony Orchestra, conducted by maestro Christian Olson with vocal soloists Lucia Papikian and Margaret Tigue, will be performing its summer 2026 concert series the following dates:
July 17, 2026, 7:00 pm — Caroline Episcopal Church of Setauket, Village Green, Setauket-East Setauket, NY 11733 (inclement weather date July 18, 2026)
July 23, 2026, 7:00 pm -- Cutchogue Village Green, Main Rd., Cutchogue, NY 11935
(inclement weather date July 24, 2026)
August 6, 2026, 7:00 pm – Comsewogue Public Library, 170 Terryville Road, Port Jefferson Station, NY 11776
Repertoire includes:
Sousa: Semper Fidelis
Sousa: Washington Post March
Joplin: The Entertainer
Coleridge-Taylor: Danse Negre
Gould: Yankee Doodle
Sousa: Manhattan Beach March
Armed Forces Salute
Bernstein: “Somewhere”
Gershwin: “Someone to Watch Over Me”
Gould: American Salute
Sousa: Stars and Stripes
Free admission. Bring a lawn chair.
The Sound Symphony is a unique and exciting orchestra that presents concerts throughout the entire year, performed by members of the community, for the community. Since our founding in 1984, we've offered a series of outstanding programs of both classical and contemporary composers. We seek to encourage talented young musicians with our solo competition every May. Come join us for a wonderful evening! Please visit www.soundsymphony.org for more information.