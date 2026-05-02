Sound Symphony Orchestra Concert

SOUND SYMPHONY JUNE 7, 2026

CONCERT PRESS RELEASE

The Sound Symphony Orchestra directed by Maestro Christian Olson will be performing on Sunday, June 7, 2026 at 2:00 PM at Comsewogue High School, 565 Bicycle Path,

Port Jefferson Station, NY 11776.

Repertoire includes:

Dukas: The Sorcerer’s Apprentice

Mussorgsky: Pictures at an Exhibition

Dvořák: Cello Concerto in B Minor

• Featuring 2025 Concerto Competition Winner Emily Sun, Cello

General Admission - $20

Seniors - $15

Students - $10

Children under 12 – free

Veterans and Active Military – free with proper form of identification

Tickets are cash only at the door.

The Sound Symphony is a unique and exciting orchestra that presents concerts throughout the entire year, performed by members of the community, for the community. Since our founding in 1984, we've offered a series of outstanding programs of both classical and contemporary composers. We seek to encourage talented young musicians with our solo competition every spring. Come join us for a wonderful performance!

Please visit www.soundsymphony.org for more information.

