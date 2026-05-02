Sound Symphony Orchestra Concert
Sound Symphony Orchestra Concert
SOUND SYMPHONY JUNE 7, 2026
CONCERT PRESS RELEASE
The Sound Symphony Orchestra directed by Maestro Christian Olson will be performing on Sunday, June 7, 2026 at 2:00 PM at Comsewogue High School, 565 Bicycle Path,
Port Jefferson Station, NY 11776.
Repertoire includes:
Dukas: The Sorcerer’s Apprentice
Mussorgsky: Pictures at an Exhibition
Dvořák: Cello Concerto in B Minor
• Featuring 2025 Concerto Competition Winner Emily Sun, Cello
General Admission - $20
Seniors - $15
Students - $10
Children under 12 – free
Veterans and Active Military – free with proper form of identification
Tickets are cash only at the door.
The Sound Symphony is a unique and exciting orchestra that presents concerts throughout the entire year, performed by members of the community, for the community. Since our founding in 1984, we've offered a series of outstanding programs of both classical and contemporary composers. We seek to encourage talented young musicians with our solo competition every spring. Come join us for a wonderful performance!
Please visit www.soundsymphony.org for more information.