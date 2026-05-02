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Sound Symphony Orchestra Concert

Sound Symphony Orchestra Concert

SOUND SYMPHONY JUNE 7, 2026
CONCERT PRESS RELEASE

The Sound Symphony Orchestra directed by Maestro Christian Olson will be performing on Sunday, June 7, 2026 at 2:00 PM at Comsewogue High School, 565 Bicycle Path,
Port Jefferson Station, NY 11776.

Repertoire includes:
Dukas: The Sorcerer’s Apprentice
Mussorgsky: Pictures at an Exhibition
Dvořák: Cello Concerto in B Minor
• Featuring 2025 Concerto Competition Winner Emily Sun, Cello

General Admission - $20
Seniors - $15
Students - $10
Children under 12 – free
Veterans and Active Military – free with proper form of identification

Tickets are cash only at the door.

The Sound Symphony is a unique and exciting orchestra that presents concerts throughout the entire year, performed by members of the community, for the community. Since our founding in 1984, we've offered a series of outstanding programs of both classical and contemporary composers. We seek to encourage talented young musicians with our solo competition every spring. Come join us for a wonderful performance!

Please visit www.soundsymphony.org for more information.

Comsewogue High School
02:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Sun, 7 Jun 2026
Comsewogue High School
565 Bicycle Path
Port Jefferson Station, New York 11776