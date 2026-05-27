There's something for everyone at this family-fun event, from thrilling midway rides and games for all ages and palate-pleasing carnival eats to the jaw-dropping Big Bee Transforming Robot Car.

Carnival admission is $5 (free for kids under 36" tall). Parking is free.

Unlimited ride wristbands (for riders 36" & taller) are $42 on site ($40 cash price) or online before 5 pm Thurs., July 11 for $29 each, 2/$55 or 4/$99.

Visit the website for advance ride ticket savings and discount coupons for rides and food.

Midway hours: 5-10 pm Monday - Thursday, 5-11 pm Friday, noon-11 pm Saturday, noon-10 pm Sunday

Guests under 18 must be accompanied by an adult age 21+. Please check the website for event updates before attending the carnival.

More information: 866-666-3247 or DreamlandAmusements.com

https://dreamlandamusements.com/upcoming-events-amusement-carnival/smith-haven-mall-carnival/