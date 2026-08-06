Sketching in the Galleries

Inaugurated in 1867, Street Hall—today part of the Yale University Art Gallery—housed the first collegiate school of art in the country. Its curriculum permitted students from a variety of disciplines to sketch from live models and original works of art. Take part in this centuries-old practice by joining us for an evening of guided sketching. Generously sponsored by the Martin A. Ryerson Lectureship Fund.

Open to all ages and levels of drawing experience. Materials are provided.