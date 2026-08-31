Sketching in “Nguni”

Inaugurated in 1867, Street Hall—today part of the Yale University Art Gallery—housed the first collegiate school of art in the country. Its curriculum permitted students from a variety of disciplines to sketch from live models and original works of art. Take part in this centuries-old practice by joining Tuere Nicole Lawton, M.F.A. candidate in Painting/Printmaking, Yale School of Art, for an evening of guided drawing in the exhibition "Nguni: Migrant Nations of Southeast Africa." Generously sponsored by the Martin A. Ryerson Lectureship Fund.

Open to all ages and levels of drawing experience. Materials are provided.