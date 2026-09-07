Shofar in the Park
Shofar in the Park
Shofar in the Park 🎉
Bring the whole family to Riverside Park for a fun-filled Rosh Hashanah celebration! Enjoy Shofar Blowing & Tashlich, decorate holiday cookies, and join a scavenger hunt with activities for the kids. A perfect way to welcome the new year outdoors with community, treats, and joy. Free and open to all!
📅 Sunday, Sept 13 at 4:00 PM
📍 Riverside Park (Corner of Mill Plain Road & Brookside Drive)
🔗 RSVP @ jewishfairfield.org/park
Riverside Park
04:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Sun, 13 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Chabad of Fairfield
203-373-7551
Rabbi@ChabadFF.com
Riverside Park
999 Brookside DriveFairfield, Connecticut 06824
2033737551
rabbi@chabadff.com