Shofar in the Park 🎉

Bring the whole family to Riverside Park for a fun-filled Rosh Hashanah celebration! Enjoy Shofar Blowing & Tashlich, decorate holiday cookies, and join a scavenger hunt with activities for the kids. A perfect way to welcome the new year outdoors with community, treats, and joy. Free and open to all!

📅 Sunday, Sept 13 at 4:00 PM

📍 Riverside Park (Corner of Mill Plain Road & Brookside Drive)

🔗 RSVP @ jewishfairfield.org/park