The Sayville Fan Fest is an annual Comic Con-style event hosted at the Sayville Library. Come down and celebrate your fandom! There will be over 30 vendors and artists, food trucks, live music performed by the American Airpower Museum Band, family crafts and exhibits, a costume contest, scavenger hunt, raffles, and more!

This year's theme is Star Wars. We'll have appearances from professional cosplayers from the 501st Legion and Saber Guild, RC Podracing, a Star Wars retro arcade, live Dejarik games, and more!