San Gennaro Feast at Lenny Bruno Farms | Italian Festival in Manorville, Long Island

Celebrate Italian-American culture, food, family and farming at the Annual San Gennaro Feast at Lenny Bruno Farms in Manorville, NY, on Saturday, September 19 and Sunday, September 20, 2026, from 11 AM to 6 PM.

This two-day Long Island Italian festival brings the traditions of San Gennaro to the farm with authentic Italian food, live entertainment, local beer and wine, handcrafted artisan vendors, family activities and plenty of old-fashioned farm fun.

One of the most unique features of the San Gennaro Feast is its Farm-to-Truck experience. Participating food vendors incorporate fresh produce grown and harvested directly at Lenny Bruno Farms into the food they prepare for festival guests, connecting Long Island agriculture with the flavors and traditions of Italian cuisine.

Come hungry! Guests can explore a wide variety of Italian specialties and festival favorites while shopping a curated marketplace of local makers and handcrafted artisan vendors, including vendors featuring Italian-inspired products, foods, gifts and pieces celebrating Italian heritage.

There is plenty for families and children to enjoy throughout the farm, including pony rides, farm animal meet-and-greets, playground areas, jumbo garden games, face painting, henna, fairy hair tinsel, permanent jewelry, photo opportunities and more.

Guests can also experience more of the working farm with U-pick sunflowers and an educational farm hayride, available for an additional fee. Pick your own sunflowers to create a bouquet or take a ride through the farm while learning more about its history, agriculture and the generations of farmers behind it.

The celebration also honors the Italian roots of Lenny Bruno Farms, whose history dates back to the early 1930s when Italian immigrant Dominick Bruno established the farm. Generations later, the Bruno family’s agricultural legacy continues on the same Manorville land, making the San Gennaro Feast a fitting celebration of Italian heritage, family, food, farming and community.

Whether you’re searching for a San Gennaro Feast on Long Island, Italian festival in Suffolk County, fall festival in Manorville, family-friendly Long Island event, Italian food festival, or a unique farm festival, make Lenny Bruno Farms part of your September plans.

🇮🇹 Saturday, September 19 & Sunday, September 20, 2026

⏰ 11 AM–6 PM

📍 Lenny Bruno Farms, Manorville, NY

🎟️ Admission: $10 per person

👶 Children 2 and under are free

Come celebrate Italian-American heritage and experience a weekend of food, farming, family and tradition at the Annual San Gennaro Feast at Lenny Bruno Farms.