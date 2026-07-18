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Riverhead Cardboard Boat Race

Riverhead Cardboard Boat Race

The Riverhead Cardboard Boat Race is one of Downtown Riverhead’s most anticipated annual events, bringing together thousands of spectators to cheer on teams racing homemade cardboard boats across the Peconic River.

This exciting waterfront festival combines creativity, competition, engineering, and family fun into a one-of-a-kind community experience that draws visitors from across Long Island.

For 2026, we’re expanding the event into an even bigger destination by introducing a Family Fun Zone and Vendor Marketplace located adjacent to the boat launch in the waterfront parking area.

Guests won’t simply watch the races. They’ll spend the day enjoying shopping, interactive attractions, games, activities, local organizations, food, and entertainment while experiencing everything Downtown Riverhead has to offer.

This isn’t simply a vendor event. It’s an opportunity to become part of one of Riverhead’s signature community celebrations while connecting your business with an engaged audience that’s there to spend the day.

Peconic Riverfront
09:00 AM - 01:00 PM on Sat, 1 Aug 2026

Event Supported By

Riverhead Chamber Of Commerce
6317277600
info@riverheadchamber.com
www.riverheadchamber.com

Artist Group Info

marianna.r.garcia@gmail.com
Peconic Riverfront
Peconic Avenue
Riverhead, New York 11901
6317277600
info@riverheadchamber.com
https://www.riverheadchamber.com/cardboard-boat-race