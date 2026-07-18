The Riverhead Cardboard Boat Race is one of Downtown Riverhead’s most anticipated annual events, bringing together thousands of spectators to cheer on teams racing homemade cardboard boats across the Peconic River.

This exciting waterfront festival combines creativity, competition, engineering, and family fun into a one-of-a-kind community experience that draws visitors from across Long Island.

For 2026, we’re expanding the event into an even bigger destination by introducing a Family Fun Zone and Vendor Marketplace located adjacent to the boat launch in the waterfront parking area.

Guests won’t simply watch the races. They’ll spend the day enjoying shopping, interactive attractions, games, activities, local organizations, food, and entertainment while experiencing everything Downtown Riverhead has to offer.

This isn’t simply a vendor event. It’s an opportunity to become part of one of Riverhead’s signature community celebrations while connecting your business with an engaged audience that’s there to spend the day.