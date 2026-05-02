Speaker: Melissa Finley, Thain Senior Curator of Woody Plants and Peggy Rockefeller Rose Garden Curator, The New York Botanical Garden

Join us for a fascinating exploration of rhododendrons—from their evolutionary origins to the various modern hybrids and their many landscape uses.

The History of Rhododendron

Plants in the genus Rhododendron are among the most beloved ornamental shrubs in temperate gardens. This presentation explores the evolutionary origins and botanical relationships of rhododendrons, offering a brief and accessible look at their history, taxonomy, and global distribution. We’ll then trace their horticultural journey from early cultivation and breeding in Japan, their journey to Europe and the development of the Ghent hybrids, and the rise of modern American selections. Along the way, we’ll discover how plant hunters, breeders, and gardeners shaped the remarkable diversity of the rhododendrons we enjoy today.

Program Includes:

• Presentation: “Rhododendrons: From Wild Roots to Modern Blooms”

– Presented by Melissa Finley, Senior Curator at the New York Botanical Garden

• Box Lunch: Enjoy a delicious meal with fellow plant enthusiasts

• Guided Tour: Explore Blau House & Gardens, a Westport hidden gem

Schedule:

• 9:30 AM – Coffee and Pastries (sponsored by Oliver Nurseries)

• 10:00–11:15 AM – Rhododendron History with Melissa Finley

• 11:15 AM–12:15 PM – Box Lunch

• 12:30–2:00 PM – Explore the rhododendron collections at Blau House & Gardens (BHG)

(Parking directions and map to BHG will be sent upon registration)

Presented collaboratively by the Connecticut Chapter of the American Rhododendron Society, Blau House & Gardens, and Wakeman Town Farm.

