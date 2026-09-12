Revolutionary Haven: Myths of America — A Work-in-Progress Preview (Oct 16-24)

Eight showings across six dates, October 16-24. Full schedule below.

Inside the Blake Street Center, A Broken Umbrella Theatre stages New Haven in 1776 — Patriots, Loyalists, and the people caught between them. Audiences move from room to room through roughly 30 minutes of a new work still being developed, a first draft shown on purpose ahead of a fuller production in 2027.

SCHEDULE (no performances October 19-21):

Friday, October 16 — 7:30 PM

Saturday, October 17 — 2:00 PM and 7:30 PM

Sunday, October 18 — 2:00 PM

Thursday, October 22 — 7:30 PM

Friday, October 23 — 7:30 PM

Saturday, October 24 — 2:00 PM and 7:30 PM

Entry is staggered in small groups — reserve a specific time. Admission is pay what you can, with a suggested donation of $17.76; tickets are available at any price point. All ages welcome; 10 and up recommended, since audiences stand and move from room to room. Elevator access, seating, and mobility accommodations are available. Capacity is limited and advance reservations are recommended.