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Revolutionary Haven: Myths of America — A Work-in-Progress Preview (Oct 16-24)

Revolutionary Haven: Myths of America — A Work-in-Progress Preview (Oct 16-24)

Eight showings across six dates, October 16-24. Full schedule below.

Inside the Blake Street Center, A Broken Umbrella Theatre stages New Haven in 1776 — Patriots, Loyalists, and the people caught between them. Audiences move from room to room through roughly 30 minutes of a new work still being developed, a first draft shown on purpose ahead of a fuller production in 2027.

SCHEDULE (no performances October 19-21):
Friday, October 16 — 7:30 PM
Saturday, October 17 — 2:00 PM and 7:30 PM
Sunday, October 18 — 2:00 PM
Thursday, October 22 — 7:30 PM
Friday, October 23 — 7:30 PM
Saturday, October 24 — 2:00 PM and 7:30 PM

Entry is staggered in small groups — reserve a specific time. Admission is pay what you can, with a suggested donation of $17.76; tickets are available at any price point. All ages welcome; 10 and up recommended, since audiences stand and move from room to room. Elevator access, seating, and mobility accommodations are available. Capacity is limited and advance reservations are recommended.

The Blake Street Center
Pay what you can
07:30 PM - 08:30 PM on Fri, 16 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

A Broken Umbrella Theatre
info@abrokenumbrella.org
https://abrokenumbrella.org
The Blake Street Center
495 Blake Street
New Haven, Connecticut 06515