Raptors in the Garden w/ Evelyn Alexander Wildlife Rescue Center

Join us for this family event for people of all ages to see raptors – up close!

A raptor is any carnivorous bird, usually predatory (they actively hunt other animals), typically possessing exceptional speed, sight, or strength. These magnificent animals, also called birds of prey, are near the top of the food chain, however, that does not protect them from harm by humans directly or indirectly, either by development or environmental degradation.

Meet four rehabilitated raptors up close and personal. The group may include one or more species of owl, hawk, vulture and/or falcon. Learn how each bird was injured & then rehabilitated by the Rescue Center to become a wildlife ambassador. Handlers from Center will describe how raptors live in the wild and how humans can/should coexist with them.

The Evelyn Alexander Wildlife Rescue Center is Eastern Long Island’s ONLY Wildlife Hospital, a 501(c)(3) non-profit dedicated to the rescue, medical rehabilitation, and release of native wildlife on the East End of Long Island. The Center opened its doors in 2000. The Wildlife Rescue Center receives over 10,000 calls each year for information or assistance with wild animal encounters. They are open 365 days a year and are available on call 24 hours a day.

AUDIENCE: For Adults and Children of All Ages

WEATHER: Fair weather only. No rain date.

SPECIAL NOTES: Some seating provided. Please dress appropriately to be outdoors: comfortable shoes and socks, wide brimmed hats, sunscreen, insect repellant and water are recommended. To be a source of healthy insects for our birds and other insect-feeding wildlife, Landcraft does not spray the gardens to manage ticks. Please take appropriate precautions.