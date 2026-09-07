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Quisqueya on the Hudson

Quisqueya on the Hudson

1961. The De La Cruz family’s apartment building in San Juan Hill, once the vibrant epicenter of Black and Caribbean culture in Manhattan, is set for demolition to pave the way for a brand-new performing arts complex. As Quisqueya and her WWII veteran husband Roberto struggle to find an affordable new home and set up their teenage son for a successful future, a cousin fleeing political persecution in the Dominican Republic arrives on their doorstep. Pulsing with history, heartbreak, and humor, Quisqueya on the Hudson is a deeply moving portrait of a family at a crossroads.

Yale Repertory Theater
20-65
08:00 PM - 10:00 PM, every day through May 15, 2027.
Get Tickets
Yale Repertory Theater
1120 Chapel St
New Haven, Connecticut 06510
2034321234
yalerep@yale.edu
https://yalerep.org/productions/the-inspector/