1961. The De La Cruz family’s apartment building in San Juan Hill, once the vibrant epicenter of Black and Caribbean culture in Manhattan, is set for demolition to pave the way for a brand-new performing arts complex. As Quisqueya and her WWII veteran husband Roberto struggle to find an affordable new home and set up their teenage son for a successful future, a cousin fleeing political persecution in the Dominican Republic arrives on their doorstep. Pulsing with history, heartbreak, and humor, Quisqueya on the Hudson is a deeply moving portrait of a family at a crossroads.