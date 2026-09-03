Press Pause Moments: Author Talk and Writing Workshop
Press Pause Moments: Author Talk and Writing Workshop
Join writer and editor Anne Witkavitch for a conversation about Press Pause Moments: Essays About Life Transitions by Women Writers, facilitated by author Adele Annesi. The conversation will be followed by Pick Up a Pen: The Power of Writing & Reflection, an interactive workshop introducing a simple personal notebook practice. Visit the Events Calendar at ridgefieldlibrary.org for more information and to register.
Ridgefield Library
01:00 PM - 03:30 PM on Sat, 17 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Ridgefield Library
(203) 438-2282 x106
afkain@ridgefieldlibrary.org
Ridgefield Library
472 Main StreetRidgefield, Connecticut 06877
(203) 438-2282
lalambton@ridgefieldlibrary.org