Preserving Archaeological Heritage: Law, Ethics, and Museums

Archaeological heritage faces many threats, including armed conflict and looting to obtain objects for sale on the international market. Museums, as scientific institutions and ethical stewards of the past, have a particular responsibility to discourage these activities and, through provenance research, to understand their implications—past, present, and future. Patty Gerstenblith, Distinguished Research Professor Emerita of Law, DePaul University, Chicago, explores legal, ethical, and policy approaches to preserving this heritage for future generations. Antonia V. Bartoli, Curator of Provenance Research at the Gallery, introduces the program. Generously sponsored by the Martin A. Ryerson Lectureship.

This lecture is part of a series intended to introduce the Yale community and its audiences to provenance research and related topics.