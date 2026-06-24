Practice your Spanish~Conversation Group-FREE!!!!!

Looking to practice your Spanish speaking skills?

Adults and teens are welcome to join us for a casual and informal conversation group.

This is not an instructional course, but rather an excellent opportunity to chat and improve your skills through facilitated conversation.

Native Spanish speakers looking to engage in friendly conversation are also welcome.

Registration is required.

For more information about this program, Please contact Adriana Navea at 203-797-4505 ext. 7714 or anavea@danburylibrary.org