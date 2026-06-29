Planet Granite Music & Dance Festival
Planet Granite Music & Dance Festival
Announcing the First Annual
Planet Granite Music & Dance Festival
Saturday & Sunday, September 19 – 20, 2026
On September 19 & 20, we invite you to join us for a wondrous weekend of live music and dance at our 1st annual Planet Granite Music & Dance Festival.
Bring the whole family, and spend the weekend eating, drinking, dancing, and grooving to a mix of Americana, Bluegrass, and Country acts. Expect music, dance, food, vendors, workshops, jams, and kids’ activities.
Explore our brand new festival site for the full lineup and more details: planetgranitearts.org
The Granite
$0 - $75
10:00 AM - 07:00 PM, every day through Sep 20, 2026.
Event Supported By
The Granite
hello@thegranitechurch.org
The Granite
5 N. Main StreetRedding, Connecticut 06896
hello@thegranitechurch.org