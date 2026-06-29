Announcing the First Annual

Planet Granite Music & Dance Festival

Saturday & Sunday, September 19 – 20, 2026

On September 19 & 20, we invite you to join us for a wondrous weekend of live music and dance at our 1st annual Planet Granite Music & Dance Festival.

Bring the whole family, and spend the weekend eating, drinking, dancing, and grooving to a mix of Americana, Bluegrass, and Country acts. Expect music, dance, food, vendors, workshops, jams, and kids’ activities.

Explore our brand new festival site for the full lineup and more details: planetgranitearts.org