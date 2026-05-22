Pilobolus’s Summer Intensive Workshop for Adults 2026

Ignite your passion for movement this summer at Pilobolus's Adult Summer Intensive in Bethlehem, CT! Choose from one, two, or three-week options from June 22 - July 10!

Pilobolus is an internationally acclaimed dance theatre company that has delighted audiences for over 50 years. Using skills honed over decades of performance, our education initiatives provide fundamental lessons about creativity, collaboration, and community through the joy of movement. Whether you're a seasoned dancer or returning to the floor after 20 years, there's a place for you in our Intensive!

We offer:

+ Sessions led by Pilobolus Teaching Artists

+ Private and shared dorm accommodations

+ A seat at a Pilobolus performance at the Joyce Theater in NYC for each week registered

+ Professional development opportunities, including Connecting with Balance® teaching certification

2026 SESSIONS:

Week 1: Pilobolus: Technique & Philosophy - June 22-26

Week 2: Performance: Onstage & Beyond - June 29 - July 3

Week 3: Creation: Vision & Revision - July 6 - 10

Daily from 9AM to 5PM

PROFESSIONAL DEVELOPMENT WORKSHOPS:

Pilobolus Pedagogy: The How and Why of What We Teach, Saturday, June 27 and Sunday, June 28, 9AM to 3PM

NEW! Pilobolus Repertory Mini-Intensive, Saturday, June 27 and Sunday, June 28, 4PM to 7PM

Connecting with Balance® Teacher Training Certification, Saturday, July 4 and Sunday, July 5, 10AM to 4PM

Register now at pilobolus.org/adult-workshops