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Pilobolus Repertory Mini-Intensive

Pilobolus Repertory Mini-Intensive

Are you an experienced mover? If so, we invite you to immerse yourself in the Pilobolus method by learning repertory performed by the company on stage. This workshop is designed for participants with a strong dance background and offers the opportunity to engage directly with our signature choreography. Serving as a practical counterpart to the Pilobolus Pedagogy workshop, this intensive brings theory to life through embodied practice.

Saturday, June 27 and Sunday, June 28, Daily from 4PM to 7PM

Register Now: pilobolus.org/adult-workshops

Woodhall School
300
04:00 PM - 07:00 PM, every day through Jun 28, 2026.
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Event Supported By

Pilobolus
info@pilobolus.org
pilobolus.org

Artist Group Info

Pilobolus
info@pilobolus.org
pilobolus.org
Woodhall School
58 Harrison Ln
Bethlehem, Connecticut 06793