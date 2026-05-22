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Pilobolus Pedagogy: Weekend Workshop

Pilobolus Pedagogy: Weekend Workshop

In this special two-day professional development session, Pilobolus Education Director Emily Kent will help educators and instructors gain valuable insights and hands-on experience with Pilobolus techniques to enrich their teaching practices. Pilobolus is an internationally acclaimed dance company that has delighted audiences for over 50 years. Using skills honed over decades of performance, our education initiatives provide fundamental lessons about creativity, collaboration, and community through the joy of movement.

June 27-28 - Daily from 9AM to 3PM

Register Now: pilobolus.org/adult-workshops

**Please note: this course does not provide any form of certification.**

Woodhall School
300
09:00 AM - 03:00 PM, every day through Jun 28, 2026.
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Event Supported By

Pilobolus
info@pilobolus.org
pilobolus.org

Artist Group Info

Pilobolus
info@pilobolus.org
pilobolus.org
Woodhall School
58 Harrison Ln
Bethlehem, Connecticut 06793