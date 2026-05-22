Pilobolus Pedagogy: Weekend Workshop

In this special two-day professional development session, Pilobolus Education Director Emily Kent will help educators and instructors gain valuable insights and hands-on experience with Pilobolus techniques to enrich their teaching practices. Pilobolus is an internationally acclaimed dance company that has delighted audiences for over 50 years. Using skills honed over decades of performance, our education initiatives provide fundamental lessons about creativity, collaboration, and community through the joy of movement.

June 27-28 - Daily from 9AM to 3PM

Register Now: pilobolus.org/adult-workshops

**Please note: this course does not provide any form of certification.**

