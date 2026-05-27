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Pick Your Own Bouquet

Pick Your Own Bouquet

Come cut your own bouquet from the beautiful flowers being grown in the Earthplace garden! We’ll have a wide variety of flowers, including dahlia, sweet pea, zinnia, snapdragon, Chamois aster, cosmos, coreopsis, gomphrena, and more. (Please bring your own vase if you would like one! The number of stems per bouquet depends on the variety of flowers.)

Earthplace
$25-$35
02:00 PM - 03:00 PM on Sun, 9 Aug 2026
Get Tickets
Earthplace
10 Woodside Lane
Westport, Connecticut 06880
(203) 557-4400
info@earthplace.org
http://www.earthplace.org