Pick Your Own Bouquet
Pick Your Own Bouquet
Come cut your own bouquet from the beautiful flowers being grown in the Earthplace garden! We’ll have a wide variety of flowers, including dahlia, sweet pea, zinnia, snapdragon, Chamois aster, cosmos, coreopsis, gomphrena, and more. (Please bring your own vase if you would like one! The number of stems per bouquet depends on the variety of flowers.)
Earthplace
$25-$35
03:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Wed, 1 Jul 2026
Earthplace
10 Woodside LaneWestport, Connecticut 06880
(203) 557-4400
info@earthplace.org