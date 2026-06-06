Paint a Connecticut Lighthouse! Free Watercolor Workshop Saturday, June 13, for Connecticut Open House Day! Hosted by Books & Art on Main, Plymouth CT
Paint a Connecticut Lighthouse! Free Watercolor Workshop Saturday, June 13, for Connecticut Open House Day! Hosted by Books & Art on Main, Plymouth CT
Paint a Connecticut Lighthouse in Watercolor!
Books and Art on Main Bookstore and Gallery in Plymouth, CT, is celebrating Connecticut Open House Day (CTvisit.org) with a free Watercolor Workshop!
Register for a 30-minute Watercolor Workshop spot on Saturday afternoon, June 13, and paint a Connecticut Lighthouse!
Materials and instruction provided free.
Take your painting home with you.
And enjoy Maritime Paintings and Illustrations by regional and national artists in the Books and Art on Main Gallery!
Register at our website: www.booksandartonmain.com.
Or email us at info@booksandartonmain.com
Please note: Space is limited.
Books and Art on Main
02:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Sat, 13 Jun 2026
Books and Art on Main
692 Main StreetPlymouth, Connecticut 06782
347-813-0777
info@booksandartonmain.com