Oyster Shucking Workshop

Do you like to eat oysters, but are intimidated by opening them? Our workshop can help!

A paid registration for this workshop will provide:

• Hands-on training & practice opening oysters, also known as “shucking”.

• At least a dozen oysters to be shucked during the workshop.

• An oyster shucking knife, gloves, an insulated tote bag for transporting local seafood, plus a variety of aquaculture & seafood resources.

• An opportunity to meet with an oyster farmer & learn about their farm.

• A complimentary beer donated by the brewery.

Learn more about the workshop by visiting: bit.ly/ShuckNYSG