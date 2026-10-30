Oyster Shucking Workshop
Oyster Shucking Workshop
Do you like to eat oysters, but are intimidated by opening them? Our workshop can help!
A paid registration for this workshop will provide:
• Hands-on training & practice opening oysters, also known as “shucking”.
• At least a dozen oysters to be shucked during the workshop.
• An oyster shucking knife, gloves, an insulated tote bag for transporting local seafood, plus a variety of aquaculture & seafood resources.
• An opportunity to meet with an oyster farmer & learn about their farm.
• A complimentary beer donated by the brewery.
Learn more about the workshop by visiting: bit.ly/ShuckNYSG
North Fork Brewing Company
$70
05:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Fri, 13 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
New York Sea Grant
aquaculture@cornell.edu
North Fork Brewing Company
24 E 2ND STRiverhead, New York 11901