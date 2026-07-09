Orange County Fair

New York's oldest fair will celebrate its 186th season with a variety of family entertainment, Friday night fireworks, midway rides for all ages and favorite fair food.

Gate admission includes live music on two stages, Circus Murcia (thrill shows, jugglers and clowns), Wild Wheels Wall of Death thrill show (motorcycle daredevils race along a vertical wall inside a giant wooden cylinder), an educational petting zoo and community exhibits.

Musical highlights: Vinyl Tap, Whiskey Crossing, Iron Cobra, Roxon, Mariachi Sol Mixteco, and tributes to AC/DC, Iron Maiden, KISS, Led Zeppelin, Meat Loaf, Metallica, Mötley Crüe, Pink Floyd, Tool, Van Halen and more

Fair admission: $10; $7 for ages 7-12 and 65+; free for kids 6 & younger

Unlimited ride wristbands (for riders 36" & taller) are $30 on site. Admission/ride combos are $31.25 before 4 pm July 23 or a Family 4-Pack for $81.75.

Daily specials: $10 admission/unlimited rides (July 23); $60 Carload Night (July 27); admission & rides for $2 each (July 28).

Visit the website for VIP concert tickets and details on grandstand events: Motocross (July 23), Monster Trucks (July 24-26) and Demolition Derby (Aug. 1).

Fair hours: 4-11 pm Monday - Friday and 1-11 pm Saturday - Sunday

More information: 845-775-4968 or OrangeCountyFair.com