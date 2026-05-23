Open Day at New Pond Farm Education Center: Celebrate the start of Dairy Month with Us!

Join us anytime from 11 AM–2 PM for a relaxed and family-friendly day.

Explore the farm through hands-on activities and outdoor experiences including:

– Enjoying Ferris Acres Ice cream at the barn!

– Meeting our animals

– Guided nature & pollinator walks

– Family scavenger hunts

– Visiting our Native American Museum & Encampment

– Conversations about farming, conservation, and land stewardship

Whether you stay for an hour or the whole afternoon, this is a wonderful opportunity to experience the beauty of the property and learn more about our mission to connect people of all ages to the land, agriculture, and the natural world.

Bring your family, invite a friend, and come enjoy an early summer day at the farm!

FREE, No Registration Required

Please, no dogs