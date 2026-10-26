Open Day at New Pond Farm Education Center

Stop by anytime between 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. to learn more about our stunning landscape, the diverse habitats, our fascinating history, the varied wildlife, the multitude of educational opportunities, in addition to our warm and welcoming staff.

The day will also include:

- Meeting our barnyard and program animals

- Exploring our Woodland Indian encampment

- Taking a guided walk around the property

- Sampling some fresh New Pond Farm milk

Please visit newpondfarm.org closer to the event for more details!

No registration required — just stop by and enjoy!

Please, no dogs.