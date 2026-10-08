Open Day at New Pond Farm Education Center

Come learn more about New Pond Farm Education Center and all it has to offer – the stunning landscape, the fascinating history, the diverse habitats, the varied wildlife, the multitude of educational opportunities, and the warm and welcoming staff.

The day will include:

- Guided walks around the property

- Interactions with some of our Animal Ambassadors

- Samples of fresh New Pond Farm milk

- Fall crafts

- Family friendly Nature Trivia (11:30-12:30)

Free and open to all! No registration required!

More details can be found at www.newpondfarm.org

Please, no dogs