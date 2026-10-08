Open Day at New Pond Farm Education Center
Open Day at New Pond Farm Education Center
Come learn more about New Pond Farm Education Center and all it has to offer – the stunning landscape, the fascinating history, the diverse habitats, the varied wildlife, the multitude of educational opportunities, and the warm and welcoming staff.
The day will include:
- Guided walks around the property
- Interactions with some of our Animal Ambassadors
- Samples of fresh New Pond Farm milk
- Fall crafts
- Family friendly Nature Trivia (11:30-12:30)
Free and open to all! No registration required!
More details can be found at www.newpondfarm.org
Please, no dogs
New Pond Farm Education Center
FREE
11:00 AM - 02:00 PM on Sun, 25 Oct 2026
New Pond Farm Education Center
101 Marchant RoadRedding, Connecticut 06896
203-938-2117
info@newpondfarm.org