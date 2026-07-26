Get ready for the 20th Anniversary North Fork Foodie Tour on September 13, 2026! Whether you’re a longtime attendee or a first-time explorer, we can’t wait to welcome you. New to the Foodie Tour? Check out our Foodie Tour website to see why the Tour has been featured in Newsday, northforker.com, and News 12 Long Island, among others. Explore at your own pace with behind-the-scenes tours, engaging demonstrations, and family-friendly fun. Meet the passionate producers behind the North Fork’s finest artisanal food, wine, and beer and stop by our headquarters at Charnews Farm in Southold to see our informative guest speakers including Laurie McBride, Long Island Farm Bureau, Tommy Bruno, Long Island Beekeeping and Chris Romano, North Fork Garlic Company. With locations spread across 30 miles, planning ahead is key so be sure to review the Tour Map and make the most of your day.

Tickets are $35 per person, and children 12 and under attend free. Purchase tickets online or at any stop on Tour day. Upon check-in, you’ll receive your wristband and guidebook for easy access to all participating locations.

As the Tour approaches, don’t forget our online Foodie Tour Auction, where you can bid on incredible experiences and treats. Rain or shine, join us for a day of discovery and fun. Gather your friends, plan your route and make a day of it. We look forward to seeing you!

